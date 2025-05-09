Woman shows up at Pittsburgh hospital after being shot

PITTSBURGH — A woman showed up at a Pittsburgh hospital early Friday morning after she was shot.

Police said that just after midnight, a 34-year-old woman arrived at the hospital in stable condition after she was shot in the foot.

She told officers that the shooting happened in the 500 block of Elmer L. Williams Square in Larimer.

Police went and searched the area, and found a scene in the rear of a home.

There is no word on any suspects.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

