NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A woman was struck by a vehicle in New Castle on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Cascade Street near Grandview Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The woman was flown to a hospital. The severity of her injuries has not been released.

