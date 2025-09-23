Woman taken to hospital after crash between school bus, SUV in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured after a school bus and an SUV crashed in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police said emergency crews were called to the area of North Homewood Avenue and Bennett Street at 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Officers said their initial investigation leads them to believe the school bus ran a red light and hit the SUV.

The woman who was driving the SUV was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Five students were on the bus at the time of the crash but none reported injuries. A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said a van picked them up and took them to school.

No citations have been filed at this time.

