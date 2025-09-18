Woman wearing noise-canceling headphones hit by runaway car while leaf blowing yard in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured after she was hit by a runaway car while she was leaf-blowing her yard in Ross Township on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with Ross West View EMS tell Channel 11 that the incident happened on Wellesley Avenue when neighbors were unloading groceries and thought their car was in park. The car began to roll down the hill and hit the woman, who was wearing noise-canceling headphones.

The woman became stuck under the car before she was pulled out by rescue workers.

Two other people who tried to stop the car from rolling down the hill were also taken to a hospital.

All three people are in stable condition.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

