Woman who bought Steelers tickets for veterans in her family scammed out of money

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman who bought Steelers tickets as a special Christmas gift for the veterans in her family was instead scammed out of hundreds of dollars. Misty Traska said she wanted to gift her dad, a Korean War veteran, a special experience for Christmas. He lives in Georgia and hasn’t been to a Steelers game in 15 years.

Traska found four tickets for $500 for the Steelers match-up against the Bengals on Dec. 23. Her two cousins are also veterans, so she wanted them to be included too. Traska sent $500 through Zelle to the seller, located in Port St. Lucie, Florida, but the tickets never came. The seller then said she would overnight the tickets in an envelope via USPS.

Coming up on 11 News at 5, what the victim found out when she Googled the seller’s name and her advice to consumers this holiday season so they don’t fall victim.

