Wonderful weather over Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — It will be a spectacular weekend of weather for the Labor Day holiday that will involve dry days, mild afternoons and chilly nights.

Be prepared for the chill tonight as temperatures drop into the 50s after sunset and eventually into the low to mid 40s overnight.

Pittsburgh will be within a few degrees of our record low of 43 degrees set in 1986.

Saturday will begin a bit of a warming trend, but temperatures will remain below normal through Sunday.

Humidity will not be a problem through early next week...even when high temperatures return to the lower 80s.

