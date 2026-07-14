Wood chipper catches fire in North Fayette Township

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A wood chipper caught fire after crews battled a brush fire in Allegheny County.

Information shared by the North Fayette Volunteer Fire Department said a brush fire on Azalea Drive marked their fourth call of the day. As they were clearing that scene, they received a call about a wood chipper that was on fire at the site of the new Blackstone housing plant.

A department spokesperson said a hydraulic line ruptured, causing oil to spill all over the vehicle’s engine. Flames broke out shortly after.

They worked with Oakdale Hose Company to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the wood shipper fire marked their 587th call of 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group