Wood Street T station to close for escalator replacement, rail project

PITTSBURGH — The T Station located on Wood Street in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closed for two weeks.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the station will be closed starting on Oct. 9.

PRT said crews will be removing and replacing four escalators in the station and will be working to accommodate a rail project.

The station will be reopened on Oct. 23.

