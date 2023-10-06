Local

Wood Street T station to close for escalator replacement, rail project

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

T rail system T rail system

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The T Station located on Wood Street in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closed for two weeks.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the station will be closed starting on Oct. 9.

PRT said crews will be removing and replacing four escalators in the station and will be working to accommodate a rail project.

The station will be reopened on Oct. 23.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • $1K a week for life winning lottery ticket sold at local Sheetz
  • Pennsylvania state police searching for missing woman, her 9-month-old baby
  • 2 people charged after stolen car fled traffic stop, led police on chase in Ross Township
  • VIDEO: New website offers information on topics like safety, economy in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read