Work to begin on Aiken Road Extension slip in Kennedy Township

For the last several years, concrete barriers have surrounded part of Aiken Road Extension in Kennedy Township due to a massive slip in the road, with only one lane of traffic able to pass by.

“There was a landslide years back. Then it was repaired in 2018. It happened again,” said Greg Clarke, Kennedy Township manager.

Drivers who use the road daily got used to years of stopping, starting and taking their turn to get from Robinson to Kennedy townships. As the slip continued to grow, so did frustrations.

“There’s been a lot of talk on Facebook about when it’s getting fixed, who is going to fix it,” said Heather Shiwarski of Robinson Township.

But the work is finally getting done, slated to start Monday, Feb. 26, and drivers could not be more thrilled.

“I just didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Regina Givi, owner of Givi School of Music in Kennedy Township. “The fact that they’re getting around to finally fixing it is very exciting.”

Clarke said there were several reasons for project delays, including COVID-19, the designation as a “design build project,” impact studies and more.

“It’s not a simple, ‘Let’s build,’” Clarke said. “The township, the board of commissioners and its administration have done everything we could to get it open as soon as possible. People call it bureaucracy — it’s not. It’s oversight.”

Clarke said $383,000 in grant money will be used for the project, with township tax dollars having to account for the balance. He said $152,000 has already been spent on engineering fees and signage.

The road will be closed likely until May as repairs as made, with a detour in place utilizing Clever Road, Silver Lane, Beaver Grade Road, and Route 60.

