Work begins Tuesday on ramp from Parkway West to I-79 in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT will implement a traffic shift on the ramp from outbound Parkway West to outbound I-79 in Robinson Township starting Tuesday.

The traffic shift will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday to facilitate compression seal installation work. This shift is part of a larger $14.97 million highway restoration project that began in April 2024.

The highway restoration project includes concrete pavement patching, guide rail and cable barrier replacement, highway lighting and signing updates, drainage work, and pavement markings. It also involves bridge preservation work on six structures, including concrete deck overlays and substructure concrete repairs.

The project spans from the I-376 Airport/Pittsburgh interchange to approximately one-half mile north of the Route 60 Moon Run/Crafton interchange. Additionally, there will be preservation work on six existing sign structures and concrete repairs of two arch culverts underneath mainline I-79.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

