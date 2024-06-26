Work stopped on new UPMC hospital due to permitting issue, city official says

A city official says work was halted on the new UPMC Presbyterian Hospital because of a permitting issue after an Allegheny County councilman claimed the stop was politically motivated.

A stop work order was issued last week on the new 17-story hospital tower. Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco issued a statement saying that Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration halted work “all in the sake of pressuring the region’s major employer to comply with their political agenda.”

Gainey’s administration has challenged UPMC’s tax-exempt status in the past.

Maria Montaño, the city’s communications director, did not directly address DeMarco’s claims but told Channel 11 that UPMC did not have the required permits, so certain work was stopped. The city is working with the contractor and permits could be issued as soon as Friday, she said.

Construction began on the new 900,000-square-foot facility in 2022. It is expected to be completed in 2026.

