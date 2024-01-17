Worker killed by accidental molten steel spill at Ohio factory

HUBBARD, Ohio — An employee of Ellwood Engineered Castings in Hubbard, Ohio was killed when molten steel accidentally spilled onto him over the weekend.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday, NBC affiliate WFMJ reports.

The victim, Jawaylan Patterson, was in a pit when molten steel started spilling into it.

WFMJ reports a witness told police the spill was caused by a malfunction with the casting.

Police said an employee yelled for everyone to get out of the way and started moving the ladle of molten steel away from other workers. Patterson could not get away in time.

“Ellwood Engineered Castings expresses our deepest sympathies to the team member’s family following this terrible incident. We are working to provide support to the family during this difficult time,” President Pat Callihan said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is handling the investigation.

Ellwood has halted operations will remain closed at least through Wednesday. WFMJ reports the casting department will be closed until further notice.

