Working mom calls for more ‘family friendly policies’ amid child tax credit debate

WASHINGTON — As a mother of two young girls, Melissa Lester knows firsthand about the struggle of keeping up with childcare costs.

“I often say this that when they’re older and they ask where their college fund is, I’m going to have to say, I’m sorry it went to your childcare costs,” said Lester.

The Ohio mother testified before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday about her experience.

“Even with two working parents, making ends meet is a real struggle for us,” said Lester. “Today with two little ones, childcare costs us $2,504 a month. Our family childcare costs more than a one-year tuition at The Ohio State University and the cost just keeps rising.”

Lester provided her testimony as the Senate committee debated a proposal to permanently expand the Child Tax Credit (CTC).

Congress temporarily expanded the CTC in 2021, which gave many families between $3,000 to $3,600 per child, which was up from $2,000 per child.

“The child tax credit expansion was a glimmer of hope,” said Lester. “It helped moms like me feel like maybe, just maybe it’s possible for things to get better.”

The CTC expansion expired at the end of 2021.

“They ended when prices began to skyrocket,” said Lester.

The Democrat-backed bill dubbed the Working Families Tax Relief Act would make the American Rescue Plan’s expansion of the CTC and the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) permanent.

“Our plan would put more money back in the pockets of working families and help parents afford all the extra expenses that come with raising children,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), a sponsor of the Senate bill.

Supporters of the bill pointed to data showing the 2021 CTC expansion helped reduce childhood poverty in the U.S.

“According to researchers at Columbia University, expanding the child tax credit lifted 3.7 million American kids out of poverty,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). “Child hunger fell by nearly a quarter.’”

But the measure is facing pushback from Republicans who argue a tax credit without conditions would lead to fewer people working.

“Recent polling from May shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans support work requirements for recipients of government benefits,” said Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Ind.). “Unconditional direct transfer policies simply do not achieve their aim of actually reducing poverty and dependency, even if they are called a tax credit.”

“A child allowance has been oversold,” said Dr. Bruce Meyer with the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago. “We are in danger of discouraging work… And we risk encouraging the formation of family units that cannot support their children.”

That argument led to heated frustration from the supporters of the bill.

“That’s not reality,” said Sen. Michael Bennett (D-Colo.), a sponsor of the Senate bill. “The reality is a world where parents are scraping by every single month.”

Lester, meanwhile, is hoping lawmakers consider her story and take action to help more families soon.

“We need more family-friendly policies that truly impact all families,” said Lester.

