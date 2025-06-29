‘World Square’ returns Downtown to bring tastes, sounds from around the world to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A three-day festival celebrating cultures from all across the world is happening in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is hosting “World Square.”

A diverse collection of vendors gathered in a lot in the city’s Cultural District, near the intersection of Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, to share creations that represent their international community.

“This is what we want our city to look like. A diverse city, a city that is welcoming, a city that is accepting to everybody,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

Foods from baklava and buñuelos to empanadas and wraps are up for grabs, along with various drinks and handcrafted goods.

DJ Juan Diego is emceeing the event and is joined by a wide range of performers who will dance and play music.

“Every year, World Square serves to showcase local businesses and performances from an array of cultural backgrounds,” said Michelle King, policy coordinator for the City’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA). “Creating this space is so important. It provides opportunities for the Pittsburgh community to come together, to connect, and to experience a small taste of the sights, sounds, and flavors that enrich our city.”

World Square is free to attend and ends Sunday at 6 p.m.

