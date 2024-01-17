WPIAL announces 2024 Hall of Fame class

PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
The class features 14 inductees across seven categories: athlete, coach, team, official, contributor, heritage and courage.
Among the inductees are Tyler Boyd, a Clairton graduate who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Beth Swink, a three-sport athlete at Connellsville who went on to make four straight NCAA Basketball Tournaments at Saint Francis University.
The 14 inductees are:
- Tyler Boyd - Athlete - Clairton - Football, basketball, baseball
- Jordan Geist - Athlete - Knoch - Track & field
- Robert Schilken - Athlete - Mount Lebanon - Football
- Nicole Sleith Schaffer - Athlete - Yough - Softball
- Beth Swink - Athlete - Connellsville - Basketball, softball, cross country
- Jim Chacko - Official - Charleroi - Baseball, basketball, football
- George Rudolph - Coach - Oakland Catholic - Cross country, track & field
- Mike Zmijanac - Coach - Aliquippa - Football, basketball
- Ron Faust - Coach - Washington - Basketball
- Simmie Hill - Heritage - Midland - Basketball
- Bob Trautwine - Contributor - East Allegheny - Track & field, cross country
- Heather Lewis - Courage - Seneca Valley
- 1989 Peters Township Boys’ Soccer - Team
- 2011-12 Canon-McMillan Boys’ Wrestling - Team
