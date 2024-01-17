Local

WPIAL announces 2024 Hall of Fame class

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The class features 14 inductees across seven categories: athlete, coach, team, official, contributor, heritage and courage.

Among the inductees are Tyler Boyd, a Clairton graduate who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Beth Swink, a three-sport athlete at Connellsville who went on to make four straight NCAA Basketball Tournaments at Saint Francis University.

The 14 inductees are:

  • Tyler Boyd - Athlete - Clairton - Football, basketball, baseball
  • Jordan Geist - Athlete - Knoch - Track & field
  • Robert Schilken - Athlete - Mount Lebanon - Football
  • Nicole Sleith Schaffer - Athlete - Yough - Softball
  • Beth Swink - Athlete - Connellsville - Basketball, softball, cross country
  • Jim Chacko - Official - Charleroi - Baseball, basketball, football
  • George Rudolph - Coach - Oakland Catholic - Cross country, track & field
  • Mike Zmijanac - Coach - Aliquippa - Football, basketball
  • Ron Faust - Coach - Washington - Basketball
  • Simmie Hill - Heritage - Midland - Basketball
  • Bob Trautwine - Contributor - East Allegheny - Track & field, cross country
  • Heather Lewis - Courage - Seneca Valley
  • 1989 Peters Township Boys’ Soccer - Team
  • 2011-12 Canon-McMillan Boys’ Wrestling - Team

Click here for an overview of each inductee’s career.

