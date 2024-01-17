WPIAL announces 2024 Hall of Fame class

PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The class features 14 inductees across seven categories: athlete, coach, team, official, contributor, heritage and courage.

Among the inductees are Tyler Boyd, a Clairton graduate who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Beth Swink, a three-sport athlete at Connellsville who went on to make four straight NCAA Basketball Tournaments at Saint Francis University.

The 14 inductees are:

Tyler Boyd - Athlete - Clairton - Football, basketball, baseball

Jordan Geist - Athlete - Knoch - Track & field

Robert Schilken - Athlete - Mount Lebanon - Football

Nicole Sleith Schaffer - Athlete - Yough - Softball

Beth Swink - Athlete - Connellsville - Basketball, softball, cross country

Jim Chacko - Official - Charleroi - Baseball, basketball, football

George Rudolph - Coach - Oakland Catholic - Cross country, track & field

Mike Zmijanac - Coach - Aliquippa - Football, basketball

Ron Faust - Coach - Washington - Basketball

Simmie Hill - Heritage - Midland - Basketball

Bob Trautwine - Contributor - East Allegheny - Track & field, cross country

Heather Lewis - Courage - Seneca Valley

1989 Peters Township Boys’ Soccer - Team

2011-12 Canon-McMillan Boys’ Wrestling - Team

Click here for an overview of each inductee’s career.

