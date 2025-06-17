WPXI mug appears on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

If you look closely at Seth Meyers’ desk tonight, you may spot a familiar logo.

A WPXI coffee mug will be sitting on the desk throughout the show. Meyers uses a different mug from an NBC affiliate each night.

Late Night appears at around 12:35 a.m. after The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Guests on tonight’s show include Christina Baranski, James Acaster and Meredith Hayden

