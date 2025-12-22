Wreaths laid across Allegheny County cemeteries to honor fallen police officers

Members and volunteers honored fallen police officers by placing wreaths at their gravesites this weekend. The first stop was the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on the North Shore.

The wreath placement commemorated officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities. Some of the officers honored had their deaths recorded as far back as the 1800s.

The wreaths were placed at gravesites across 10 separate cemeteries in Allegheny County throughout the region.

Rocky Geppert, of the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program, spoke about the significance of remembering these officers. “It’s important to remember these officers, their sacrifices for their communities, what they did. Especially with these officers with the unmarked headstones because they’ve sort of been forgotten to time.”

