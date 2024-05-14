W.Va. man tried to take loaded gun onto flight at Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA says

A West Virginia man was stopped with a loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday, May 13, a day after a Pennsylvania man who was also carrying a loaded gun was stopped.

Transportation Security Administration agents found a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets on Monday.

The catch brings the total number of guns caught at the airport’s checkpoints to 14 so far this year. All of the guns were loaded.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

