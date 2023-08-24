WVU AD Wren Baker: I told Heather Lyke we want to play

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia Director of Athletics Wren Baker has made his stance clear when it comes to the future of Backyard Brawls.

Baker, during a scheduled appearance with the WVU media, said there’s a “willingness” from West Virginia to extend the Backyard Brawl on the gridiron. But he didn’t stop there, further saying that he supports continuing the brawl in every sport.

“I’ve told her (Pitt AD Heather Lyke) we want to play, we want to play as much and as long as they want to play,” Baker said Wednesday.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

