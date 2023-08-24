Local

WVU AD Wren Baker: I told Heather Lyke we want to play

By Pittsburgh Sports Now

Wren Baker West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker answers questions during a news conference, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) (Kathleen Batten/AP)

By Pittsburgh Sports Now

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia Director of Athletics Wren Baker has made his stance clear when it comes to the future of Backyard Brawls.

Baker, during a scheduled appearance with the WVU media, said there’s a “willingness” from West Virginia to extend the Backyard Brawl on the gridiron. But he didn’t stop there, further saying that he supports continuing the brawl in every sport.

“I’ve told her (Pitt AD Heather Lyke) we want to play, we want to play as much and as long as they want to play,” Baker said Wednesday.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • PITTSBURGH ACTIVE SHOOTER: Police involved in shootout in Garfield blocks from Children’s Hospital
  • PHOTOS: Police involved in "active shootout" in Garfield
  • 1 killed in crash on I-79 in Washington County, officials say
  • VIDEO: Local woman stuck in Parkway traffic notices billboard, donates kidney to grandmother in need
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read