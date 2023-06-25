WVU assistant Josh Eilert to serve as interim head coach in 2023-24

WVU assistant Josh Eilert will serve as the basketball team’s interim head coach for the 2023-24 season. Eilert steps in for Bob Huggins, who resigned last weekend following a DUI charge.

Eilert will coach next season and then will be evaluated at the end of the year.

Eilert has been with West Virginia’s program for 16 seasons after following Huggins from Kansas State. Eilert was promoted to a main assistant role after Erik Martin took the South Carolina State job in 2022. Eilert spent his first six seasons at WVU as a video coordinator under Huggins.

