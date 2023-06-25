Local

WVU assistant Josh Eilert to serve as interim head coach in 2023-24

By Ethan Bock

WVU assistant Josh Eilert to serve as interim head coach in 2023-24 WVU assistant Josh Eilert will serve as the basketball team’s interim head coach for the 2023-24 season. Eilert steps in for Bob Huggins, who resigned last weekend following a DUI charge. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

By Ethan Bock

WVU assistant Josh Eilert will serve as the basketball team’s interim head coach for the 2023-24 season. Eilert steps in for Bob Huggins, who resigned last weekend following a DUI charge.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Bob Huggins resigns as WVU men’s basketball head coach

Eilert will coach next season and then will be evaluated at the end of the year.

Eilert has been with West Virginia’s program for 16 seasons after following Huggins from Kansas State. Eilert was promoted to a main assistant role after Erik Martin took the South Carolina State job in 2022. Eilert spent his first six seasons at WVU as a video coordinator under Huggins.

Click here to read more from WVSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 100-mile detour in place when 86-mile stretch of Pennsylvania Turnpike closes overnight Saturday
  • Girlfriend of dentist who killed wife on safari in 2016 has been sentenced to 17 years in prison
  • Police still searching for 2 suspects after major FBI drug raid in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Crews dig up bones while working in Sharpsburg
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read