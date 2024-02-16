WVU places Phi Sigma Phi fraternity on interim suspension after hazing allegations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Phi Sigma Phi fraternity at West Virginia University has been placed on an interim suspension in response to hazing allegations, the university announced on Friday.

The suspension on the Epsilon Chi chapter takes effect immediately, WVU said in a release.

The chapter is accused of two code of conduct violations:

Allegedly endangering or adversely affecting the mental or physical health or safety of another person or persons

Causing extreme embarrassment or adversely affecting the dignity of another person or persons

During the suspension, members are prohibited from participating in, attending or organizing social functions as a chapter. They also may not host or co-host social activities at another location.

All recruitment and new member class programs have also been suspended immediately.

The chapter has five days to request a review and reconsideration of the suspension.

WVU said the suspension will remain in effect until the allegations are addressed in a formal hearing or other disposition.

