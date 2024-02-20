Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh holds fundraiser amid rising antisemitism

PITTSBURGH — Local Jewish schools are fighting back against rising antisemitism.

Monday night, Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh held a fundraiser to support increasing security and mental health resources for students.

Alumnus and former professional basketball player Tamir Goodman came out to support the event.

“We’re all here tonight fighting the hate through love and kindness and goodness and morals and values,” Goodman said. “And that’s the key to a healthier world for everyone.”

The CEO estimates the schools raised $600,000.

