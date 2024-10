PITTSBURGH — You could have a piece of Kennywood history right in your living room.

The park announced that it’s selling limited quantities of authentic wood from the Jack Rabbit, Racer and Thunderbolt.

The memorabilia will be available to buy at the Arcade Gift Shop for $49.99 each.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group