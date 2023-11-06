‘You felt welcome’: Community member explains impact of Westmoreland County market damaged in fire

SALTSBURG, Pa. — A group of rural Westmoreland and Indiana County communities are mourning the loss of Marshall’s Market, a convenience store that many people say was an important staple in the area.

“It was a family place,” said Ginger Wallace, who lives nearby. “You’d come in the store and you felt welcome.”

When she saw the news over the weekend about the fire, she didn’t believe her eyes.

“I was like, ‘no...’ I had to do a double, catch-it-again type moment because I said, ‘it can’t be Marshall’s out there,’” Wallace said.

Wallace was growing up in the area when Marshall’s Market was just a small convenience store. She said over the years, it grew and became a place that was incredibly important to the area. It was a place people could get important necessities without having to drive far to a large store.

“It’s been a tremendous place to have here as a store to go to,” Wallace said. “Even when I was younger, you could come in here and find everything you wanted. The owners were very nice people, and my heart just breaks right now for everything that’s happened here. It’s a tragedy, it really is.”

The fire at Marshall’s Market started around 10:15 p.m. Friday. A neighbor told Channel 11 there was a person who lived in the back of the building but was able to safely escape.

The back of the building is also where much of the fire damage can be seen.

The Kisers, who have owned Marshall’s Market for the last five years posted on their Facebook page over the weekend about the fire.

“Just wanted to take the time and reach out to all of our customer-based family. If you have not heard already we had a fire at Marshall’s Market Friday night into Early Saturday morning that has forced the closure of the store. The good news is that there were no injuries and all are safe. We are at this time unable to tell what the final outcome will be as far as rebuilding and putting Marshall’s back on the map. We are hoping and praying that our insurance coverage will be enough to help us do exactly that. We have been very blessed throughout these past 5 years to have all of your support through so many different circumstances and things. Thank you all for your outpouring of prayer and support, it really means the world to us!! Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers and we will push through this. Marshall’s Market should never become just a part of the past or just a memory. We also want to say thank you to all of the firemen who worked so hard throughout the whole ordeal. You guys are fantastic!!! So once again, we love you all and thank you for all your love back.”

Wallace is praying for that, too.

“It’ll be a big loss and a big miss,” she said. “Hopefully in the near future, they’ll be able to rebuild.”

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

