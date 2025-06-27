Local

Young fans meet Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes at trading card event

By WPXI.com News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Young baseball fans got to meet Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes for a special event Friday morning.

Skenes was on hand for a Topps Trading Card event at DICK’s House of Sport at Ross Park Mall. It’s the same place where his MLB debut patch card is on display.

The MLB reports that the card sold for $1.11 million at an auction March 21 to DICK’s Sporting Goods.

Seeing the card for the first time, Skenes said he’s glad it’s in Pittsburgh.

Kids from local youth sports organizations got to have a Q&A with Skenes and play some games.

“He’s the best pitcher in the league,” said one young fan.

