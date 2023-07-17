Local

Young kids provide school supplies for immigrant families in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s “Voluntots” held an event aimed at helping people who are new to the city on Sunday morning.

Voluntots is an organization that helps teach young kids the importance of giving back.

The little helpers held a school supplies drive for “Hello Neighbor” at their Larimer office.

The goal was to fill 200 backpacks with supplies.

“We previously have only packed about 75 backpacks for hello neighbor in our previous years but this year they asked for 200 backpacks and that not only shows their faith in voluntots but also shows how much they’re growing as an organization,” the founder and CEO of Voluntots, Cam Teacoach said.

Hello Neighbor matches recently resettled refugee and immigrant families with Pittsburghers to guide and support them in their new city.

