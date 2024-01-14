Young students play flag football at Steelers training complex

Local

PITTSBURGH — Local kids got their black and gold spirit on while playing flag football at a Steelers training complex.

Two sessions of flag football were held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in the South Side on Saturday. One was for elementary school students and the other was for middle school students.

Dick’s Sporting Goods and UPMC hosted the games. Members of the Pittsburgh Panthers helped the kids run drills.

One coach said it’s a full-circle experience.

“I’ve been through a lot of camps, in my younger days I actually did a couple of these drills, earlier this season too,” Mahki Johnson.

Johnson said events like the one held on Saturday are about helping the next generation of athletes.

“You always want to help out the youth because you never know who is going to be the next big star,” Johnson said.

Another session for elementary school students will be held next Saturday.

