Young’s Custard Stand in Rochester closes after 75 years

ROCHESTER, Pa. — After 75 years in business, Young’s Custard Stand in Rochester has closed its doors.

According to a Facebook post, the custard stand’s final day of business was Sunday.

“It has truly been our pleasure to serve joy through our windows for 75 years,” the post reads. “We thank you for allowing us to be firsts & lasts. we appreciate you coming to us for a reward, pick-me-up, or a just-because treat!”

The stand was family-owned and operated through four generations.

