‘You’re lucky I didn’t shoot’: McKeesport man threatens detectives during probation violation arrest

PITTSBURGH — A McKeesport man told detectives they were lucky he didn’t shoot them when he was taken into custody on a probation violation Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Rashaad Fitzgerald, 32, pleaded guilty in 2021 to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one firearms violation. He was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in jail followed by five years probation.

A bench warrant for violating the probation was issued in April after Wilkinsburg police charged Fitzgerald with simple assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office learned that Fitzgerald was in Homewood and saw him on the front steps of a house on Gerrit Street Wednesday.

As detectives approached, he tried to run away. During the chase, he reached into his waistband which caused a gun to fall to the ground. He continued to run before being taken into custody on Frankstown Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

Fitzgerald had nearly four dozen stamp bags of suspected heroin on him at the time of his arrest. Officials said while detectives were searching him, he told them, “You’re lucky I didn’t shoot one of you.”

Fitzgerald was taken to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment on the simple assault charge and additional charges of possession and possession with intent to deliver.

