Zach Bryan bringing ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Country artist Zach Bryan is bringing his tour to Pittsburgh in the spring.

Bryan, who has the recent hit “Something in the Orange” just released his fourth full-length studio album, titled Zach Bryan.

The Quittin Time Tour kicks off in March, and Pittsburgh is one of the first stops. He’ll be at PPG Paints Arena on March 9.

Several special guests will join Bryan throughout the tour. In Pittsburgh, Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner will be supporting acts.

Presale begins on Sept. 6 and general ticket sales start on Sept. 8.

