Zach Bryan bringing ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ to Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

Zach Bryan In Concert - New York, NY NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Country artist Zach Bryan is bringing his tour to Pittsburgh in the spring.

Bryan, who has the recent hit “Something in the Orange” just released his fourth full-length studio album, titled Zach Bryan.

The Quittin Time Tour kicks off in March, and Pittsburgh is one of the first stops. He’ll be at PPG Paints Arena on March 9.

Several special guests will join Bryan throughout the tour. In Pittsburgh, Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner will be supporting acts.

Presale begins on Sept. 6 and general ticket sales start on Sept. 8.

