0 Lottery winners charged in string of burglaries

BAY COUNTY, Mich. - It appears two lottery winners in Michigan are no longer living a life of luxury. The couple from Bay County hit a state lottery jackpot three years ago, but now they're suspects in a string of burglaries.

"I know they been into five different counties as well, but in Bay County we have had about 13 home invasions done by these individuals, we believe," Sheriff Troy Cunningham told WJRT.

Investigators believe Stephanie Harvell, 28, and Mitchell Arnswald, 29, have been breaking into homes in Bay, Tuscola, Midland, Saginaw and Arenac counties.

"One of the things this crew was doing, is when they would stop, if they were discovered by somebody at the residence, they would say they were either looking for a dog. I believe one time they said something about looking for some kids clothing. They always had some off-the-wall answer if they were approached by the homeowners," said Cunningham.

Back in 2016, the couple won $500,000 in the Michigan Lottery's Hot Ticket game.

Harvell told the lottery then that she and her husband, Arnswald, had been living paycheck-to-paycheck. She also said she bought the scratch-off ticket the same day she had received an eviction notice.

It's not clear what they did with their prize winnings.

They were arrested last Thursday after another suspected home invasion.

"Lady got home and discovered it, that went over the air and one of our cars was in the area and spotted the car at the Meijer," said Cunningham.

Cunningham said the couple was questioned after a traffic stop, where they had items from the break-in. Some property taken in the other home invasions was also found.

He said it's possible they were planning other home invasions.

"They come out of Meijers, in the bags, a couple of crowbars and some rubber gloves, that's what I understand," said Cunningham.

Harvell and Arnswald have been charged with second-degree home invasion and possession of burglary tools.



CNN/WJRT