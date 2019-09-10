0 Love triangle homicide suspects in court

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A love triangle turned deadly in July, prosecutors said, when three people partied into the night, but one of them was killed.

The two suspects were in a Fayette County courtroom on Monday.

The man on trial for murder, Wiley Gambrel, was allegedly exchanging beer and drugs for sex.

Now he's facing first-degree murder charges, accused of killing James Plance.

Plance's family members were in court wearing shirts in his memory and demanding justice.

The district attorney said Plance was involved in a love triangle with his live-in girlfriend, Deana Hughes, and Gambrel, who was providing them with drugs.

Hughes testified in court, sharing intimate details about their relationship. She claims the three of them started partying at 3:30 p.m. the day before the July murder, going through $4200 worth of crack cocaine and that each of them drank about a case of beer.

She also testified Gambrel gave the couple drugs and alcohol almost daily in exchange for sex. "Only way to get the crack cocaine is to have sex with him," Hughes said in court.

"Deana Hughes was there at the time of the shooting and she testified to what occurred in the trailer," Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said.

Channel 11 was there in July when police discovered Plance's body at Gambrel's garage in Smithfield, which he used for his heating and air conditioning business.

Hughes testified that Gambrel shot her boyfriend in the face after they partied all night, stuffed his body in a box and dropped it off at the garage.

She admitted to helping him move the box and clean up the blood.

"We didn't put forth a motive right now to what the purpose of this was. We don't have to," Bower said.

But the defense did question Hughes' credibility, asking: "Do you have any trouble recalling what happened that night, after drinking 30 beers in addition to smoking crack all night?"

Plance's family told Channel 11 after the hearing they would like to see justice for him.

Hughes is also charged in this case with hindering apprehension, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

