Love triangle homicide suspects in court

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A love triangle turned deadly in July, prosecutors said, when three people partied into the night, but one of them was killed.
The two suspects were in a Fayette County courtroom on Monday.
The man on trial for murder, Wiley Gambrel, was allegedly exchanging beer and drugs for sex.
Now he's facing first-degree murder charges, accused of killing James Plance.
RELATED STORY: 'Love triangle' led to Smithfield man's death, according to police
Plance's family members were in court wearing shirts in his memory and demanding justice.
The district attorney said Plance was involved in a love triangle with his live-in girlfriend, Deana Hughes, and Gambrel, who was providing them with drugs.
Hughes testified in court, sharing intimate details about their relationship. She claims the three of them started partying at 3:30 p.m. the day before the July murder, going through $4200 worth of crack cocaine and that each of them drank about a case of beer.
She also testified Gambrel gave the couple drugs and alcohol almost daily in exchange for sex. "Only way to get the crack cocaine is to have sex with him," Hughes said in court.
"Deana Hughes was there at the time of the shooting and she testified to what occurred in the trailer," Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead, more than dozen hurt when buses collide in New York
- Engaged couple seeks sponsorships to pay for dream wedding
- Teacher on leave after boy forced to stand during Pledge of Allegiance
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh diocese panel recommends merging 188 parishes to 48
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}