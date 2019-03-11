Lucky pedestrian narrowly missed by collapsing London building

LONDON - You never know when it's going to be your lucky day.
Sunday was the lucky day for one man walking along a sidewalk in northeast London.
Security camera footage captured the man, who had just passed a building, when a section of brick wall collapsed onto the sidewalk where he once was.
It missed him by seconds.
Gale-force winds and heavy rain pounded parts of Britain over the weekend and may have been a factor in the wall's collapse.
