Lucky pedestrian narrowly missed by collapsing London building

    LONDON - You never know when it's going to be your lucky day.

    Sunday was the lucky day for one man walking along a sidewalk in northeast London.

    Security camera footage captured the man, who had just passed a building, when a section of brick wall collapsed onto the sidewalk where he once was.

    It missed him by seconds.

    Gale-force winds and heavy rain pounded parts of Britain over the weekend and may have been a factor in the wall's collapse.
     

     

