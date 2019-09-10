  • MAC giving out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick to commemorate National Lipstick Day.

    To snag your tube, which normally retail at about $17, show up to any MAC store or retailer such as Ulta.

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW:

    Stores will be providing free full-size lipstick Saturday. “There’s no catch,” the company said in a news release, according to Teen Vogue.

    This isn’t the first time that the company has given out freebies. Last month, it offered free lip products online and in stores for its #MACLipsLipsLips campaign, which gave fans a chance to scoop some of their favorite MAC goodies.

    The lipstick will be available until supplies last.

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories