  • Macy's employees find mountain lion waiting outside store

    Updated:

    SANTA ROSA, Calif. - It was more than the typical Monday for employees of a Macy's department store in California.

    Many arrived at work to find a mountain lion hanging out near the store's front door.

    The big cat moved into a planter box outside of Macy's and stayed hidden behind the bushes for a couple of hours until fish and wildlife officers were able tranquilize the big cat.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Officials say the cat was just old enough to leave its mother and was likely looking for territory of its own.

    "This is a youngster who is just trying to find his or her way around," Quinton Martins, of the Living With Lions Project, told KNTV. "They're moving and moving until they get to a place where they can find a gap in the landscape to settle down."

    The animal was taken to a remote area north of Santa Rosa and released.
     

     

    NBC/KNTV

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories