Macy's employees find mountain lion waiting outside store

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - It was more than the typical Monday for employees of a Macy's department store in California.
Many arrived at work to find a mountain lion hanging out near the store's front door.
The big cat moved into a planter box outside of Macy's and stayed hidden behind the bushes for a couple of hours until fish and wildlife officers were able tranquilize the big cat.
Officials say the cat was just old enough to leave its mother and was likely looking for territory of its own.
"This is a youngster who is just trying to find his or her way around," Quinton Martins, of the Living With Lions Project, told KNTV. "They're moving and moving until they get to a place where they can find a gap in the landscape to settle down."
The animal was taken to a remote area north of Santa Rosa and released.
NBC/KNTV
