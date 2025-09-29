Madagascar's president fires the government following days of deadly unrest

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — (AP) — Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina fired the prime minister and the rest of his government Monday in response to days of deadly protests in the Indian Ocean island over the failure of the electricity and water supplies.

Rajoelina said in a speech on national television that Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and other government officials would stay on an interim basis until a new government is formed. He invited applications for government positions.

Youth-led protests against chronic electricity and water cuts began on Thursday, prompting the government to order nighttime curfews in the capital, Antananarivo, and other major cities. The protesters had called for the resignation of both Ntsay and Rajoelina.

The United Nations human rights office said earlier Monday that 22 people had been killed in clashes surrounding the protests. The U.N. agency blamed a “violent response” by security forces.

More than 100 people also have been injured in the protests that have mirrored the Gen Z-led anti-government demonstrations seen recently in Nepal and Kenya.

Protesters and bystanders were killed by security forces in Madagascar, but some of the deaths also came in violence and looting by gangs not associated with the protesters, the U.N. rights office said in a statement.

U.N. high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk was shocked “at the violent response by security forces to the ongoing protests in Madagascar,” the U.N. rights office said. It said the protests began peacefully on Thursday, “but the security forces intervened with unnecessary force, lobbing teargas and beating and arresting protesters. Some officers also used live ammunition.”

Authorities in Madagascar have not announced the number of deaths and injuries in the unrest. The government has imposed a nighttime curfew in the capital, Antananarivo, since Thursday and in other major cities since Friday.

Madagascar is a large island of 31 million people off the east coast of Africa. Protesters have been angered by widespread poverty and the failure of authorities to provide reliable supplies of water and electricity.

Thousands of protesters went back to the streets in Antananarivo and other cities on Monday, prompting security forces to again fire tear gas at the crowds.

Protesters have been carrying flags or wearing T-shirts with a cartoon skull and bones image from the Japanese anime TV series “One Piece” that was used by anti-government protesters in Nepal and parts of Southeast Asia recently. The Madagascan protesters carried placards reading “Justice for Madagascar,” “Leo” — which means “we’re fed up” — and “We want to live, not just survive.”

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

