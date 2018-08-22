Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rattles Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela - A major earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the northern coast of Venezuela Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and shook buildings in places as far away as Caracas, the capitol.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the earthquake that struck the northern coast of the Caribbean country.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shannan Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- East Pittsburgh to shut down police department
- $20,000 REWARD: Man wanted for threatening President Trump believed back in Pa.
- VIDEO: Barnum's Animal Crackers No Longer Shown In Cages
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7 and then 7.0, was centered near the town of Carupano.
The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Center said the quake, which was fairly deep, could cause small tsunami waves along the coast near the epicenter, 23 miles southwest of the town of Carupano.
A magnitude 7.3 quake is considered major and is capable of causing widespread, heavy damage, but the quake was 76.5 miles deep, which dampened the shaking.
The quake caused power outages throughout the region and walls to crumble.
No deaths were immediately reported.
Venezuela's interior minister asked for patience and insisted that national disaster teams would be dispatched for relief.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}