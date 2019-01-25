0 Mail truck explodes, fireball rolls down neighborhood street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Neighbors in one Kansas City neighborhood are still rattled after watching a mail truck explode on their street.

Brian Riley still can`t believe what he saw Thursday night. His neighborhood mail truck exploded into a flaming heap. And then, stunned neighbors on North Marston Avenue watched helplessly as the fully engulfed government vehicle rolled backward down the street.

Miraculously, the mail truck came to a stop on a neighbor`s lawn before hitting another car or house. Ironically, it stopped right in front of a fire hydrant. "This guy's extremely lucky that nobody got hurt including himself," Brian Riley told WDAF.

Fire crews were on the scene in minutes, extinguishing the heap of burning metal, plastic, and whatever mail and packages were still inside.

Before the blast, Riley`s Nest camera captured the mail truck spinning its wheels for 10 to 15 minutes, in a seemingly futile climb up the icy hill.

"He was just pushing it beyond insanity and you could just tell the way he was going he was getting more and more mad the whole time," said Riley. He believes a blown tire sparked the explosion.

A spokesperson for the postal service says the fire is under investigation and the driver is OK.

Riley and his neighbors say they`ve registered complaints in the past with this mail carrier. "I don`t think this surprised any of us at all," said Riley. "That`s the one and only time I've ever actually seen our mailman get out of vehicle."

The postal service said customers in that area will receive a letter addressing any concerns about mail that may have been lost, and they apologized to customers for the inconvenience.



CNN/WDAF