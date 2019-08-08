  • Make way for (45) ducklings

    Updated:

    BIDDEFORD, Maine - A team of 45 ducklings stopped traffic in Maine Wednesday.

    In a single-file line, the ducks waddled their way across the street.

    Multiple cars lined up to watch the ducks make their trip.

    Once the first line of ducks crossed safely, another flock followed.

    There were no honks or complaints from the drivers who watched it all unfold.
     

     

    NBC

