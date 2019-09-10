Man accused of sexually assaulting boy in Walmart faces more charges

CHIPPEWA, Pa. - A man accused of sexually assaulting a young boy in a Beaver County Walmart bathroom in July is now charged with trying to do the same thing at a family restaurant.
Adam Tatusko is still in jail, but new charges were filed on Monday against him for an incident that happened before his arrest in July.
Police tell Channel 11 it happened in the Chippewa Ponderosa, when Tatusko used a fake police badge to try to get a boy under 13 into a stall at the bathrooms there back in April.
This was three months before his arrest for allegedly doing the same thing in Walmart and McDonald's in July, also in Chippewa.
Sources told Channel 11 in August that Tatusko has intellectual disabilities and was with a caretaker from a private company when this happened.
Police told Channel 11 a caretaker also was with him in April at the Ponderosa, but again didn't go into the bathroom with him.
Channel 11 called a few agencies, but none would say if Tatusko was in their care.
Police are now also looking into whether there are other instances.
Channel 11 contacted Tatusko's attorney for a comment on the new charges, but did not hear back.
