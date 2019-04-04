  • Man accused of stealing truck full of cookie dough

    Updated:

    KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A Kansas man is accused of stealing a truck full of cookie dough.

    Kansas City police say a delivery driver left a truck running to go grab some paperwork. That's when the suspect reportedly jumped in and took off.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The suspect led police on a chase for several hours, even crossing the state line.

    Troopers used road spikes to blow out the tires and stop the driver, who was arrested on the scene.

    There is no word on what type of cookie dough was in the truck.
     

     

    CNN/WDAF

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories