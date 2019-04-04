Man accused of stealing truck full of cookie dough

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A Kansas man is accused of stealing a truck full of cookie dough.
Kansas City police say a delivery driver left a truck running to go grab some paperwork. That's when the suspect reportedly jumped in and took off.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy found in Kentucky says he's Illinois child missing since 2011, police say
- 1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by train near Station Square
- Vehicle strikes man dressed in dark clothing walking on Route 910
- VIDEO: Bethel Park police investigating report of attempted child luring
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The suspect led police on a chase for several hours, even crossing the state line.
Troopers used road spikes to blow out the tires and stop the driver, who was arrested on the scene.
There is no word on what type of cookie dough was in the truck.
CNN/WDAF
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}