Man accused of 'upskirting' over 500 women arrested

MADRID, Spain - A man accused of recording intimate videos of more than 500 women without their consent has been arrested.
The 53-year-old suspect was caught in the act of recording up a woman's skirt on Wednesday using a cellphone hidden inside a backpack.
An investigation revealed he uploaded 283 videos of 555 victims, some of whom were minors.
The recordings were viewed millions of times, according to police.
The police began their investigation into the matter after noticing an account on a porn website that was uploading content without the consent of the women who were shown.
After analyzing the video, police were able to track down the suspect and catch him in the act of recording video without consent.
The man was taken into police custody immediately, and additional materials including a laptop and three hard drives were seized.
Police said the suspect is a Colombian national who acted "compulsively" on "almost a daily basis."
