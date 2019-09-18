0 Man accused of using drone to drop explosives on ex-girlfriend's property

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is accused of dropping explosives from a drone targeting his ex-girlfriend's property.

Charles Carcione's surveillance cameras captured one of several explosions that rattled him and his neighbors in Washington Township this spring and summer.

Carcione's neighbors believe whoever was behind the explosions used a drone to drop explosives and other material.

"And the one day I was right around here in the driveway doing something. All of a sudden, I heard them. It rained nails. They came out of the sky. They dropped down from the sky. Nobody was around. Nobody went by and threw them. They dropped from the sky," Carcione told WFMZ.

Prosecutors said that Jason Muzzicato was dropping explosive devices from a drone on his ex-girlfriend's property.

Muzzicato is not directly charged with detonating explosives or the series of blasts that rocked the township, but he is charged with knowingly operating an aircraft without registration.

His attorney said it was a drone which federal authorities now have.

Muzzicato was also charged with illegally having weapons. He was not allowed to have them because of a protection from abuse order.

Investigators said they found improvised explosives and nine guns when they raided his home.

"Everything has been quiet since his arrest," said Carcione.

Carcione said he had suspicions about Muzzicato before he was arrested.

"I did have a conversation with him where I said, 'Will you please stop it?'" said Carcione.

He claims it only got worse after that conversation, "and it escalated more and more."

Carcione showed WFMZ two marks on his home's windows.

"I'm assuming it's a pellet hole. Either from a pellet gun or a BB gun."

Muzzicato's attorney said they are exploring a plea agreement.

Muzzicato has also been named as a suspect in a series of vehicles vandalized by nails and fluids in the Bangor area. He has not been charged in that.



CNN/WFMZ