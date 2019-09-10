Man acquitted of stabbing Steeler now facing new charges

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A man was arrested after police say he was combative towards officers and resisted arrest at a West Mifflin hotel.
Dquay Means is in the Allegheny County Jail once again, this time charged with aggravated assault against a police officer, resisting arrest and carrying a firearm without a license.
Means was first in the news in 2014, when he was accused of stabbing Steeler Mike Adams on the South Side. He was acquitted in that case and only found guilty of escape when he ran from police.
He will now face a judge for an incident that happened two weeks ago at the Extended Stay Hotel in West Mifflin.
West Mifflin police said they were called for a fight between Means, a woman and three young children.
Means allegedly "became verbally confrontational with officers, and attempted to run out the front door of the hotel," according to the criminal complaint.
Police said they used a Taser on Means, who allegedly resisted arrest by kicking his legs and swinging his arms at the officers. Three other police departments were then called in for backup.
Once Means was handcuffed "a gun fell out of Means' pants and onto the lobby floor, according to police reports. Means was still resisting, and attempted to roll over onto the gun to hide it from officers."
Means is a convicted felon and is not allowed to carry a firearm.
He waived all of the charges at his preliminary hearing so he will stand trial for this incident.
