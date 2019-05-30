Man arrested after calling 911 to brag about fleeing traffic stop

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County deputies say they pulled over a white car for a broken tail light. Before the deputy could reach the driver, he sped off.
Adding insult to injury, an hour later they got a call from Nicholas Jones. He taunted the 911 dispatcher over the phone, making fun of police for not catching him.
"I like, ran from a cop 30 minutes to an hour ago. Like, what do we pay you guys for? Like, I've driven past four cops," Jones told the dispatcher.
The dispatcher responded, "What do you mean you ran from a cop?"
"I mean he turned his lights on me and got behind me and as he was walking up to my car, I did a donut around him and left," said Jones.
The dispatcher tracked his cellphone, and Jones' name popped up along with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
Deputies later found Jones shopping and an employee who was working at the store told WAWS she saw deputies bring him out in handcuffs. They said they also found drugs in his car.
In the back of the squad car, deputies said Jones laughed when they told him he ratted on himself.
His charges include fleeing, possession of drugs and probation violation for a previous car theft.
CNN/WAWS
