  • Man arrested on suspicion of taking bag of guns to airport

    Updated:

    MEDFORD, Ore. - An Oregon man is in custody after police say he brought a bag of guns to the airport.

    Authorities say Anthony Anderson, 33, of Medford walked into Rogue Valley International Medford Airport with a bag containing guns and ammunition, as well as a shoulder holster with a handgun.

    TRENDING NOW:

    TSA agents reportedly told police that Anderson wanted to board a flight without a boarding pass or ID. Officers say the suspect refused to talk to them, then tried to grab his handgun in a scuffle with police before being arrested.

    Authorities say mental illness or drugs may be a factor in the incident. 
     

     
     

    CNN/KTVL

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories