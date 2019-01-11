Man arrested on suspicion of taking bag of guns to airport

MEDFORD, Ore. - An Oregon man is in custody after police say he brought a bag of guns to the airport.
Authorities say Anthony Anderson, 33, of Medford walked into Rogue Valley International Medford Airport with a bag containing guns and ammunition, as well as a shoulder holster with a handgun.
TSA agents reportedly told police that Anderson wanted to board a flight without a boarding pass or ID. Officers say the suspect refused to talk to them, then tried to grab his handgun in a scuffle with police before being arrested.
Authorities say mental illness or drugs may be a factor in the incident.
CNN/KTVL
