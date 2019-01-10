Man brings dead raccoon into McDonald's

SAN FRANCISCO - The Department of Environmental Health quickly notified the public that it's safe to eat at a San Francisco McDonald's restaurant, despite a bizarre scene there earlier this week.
Chris Brooks was having breakfast Sunday morning inside the McDonald's when he did a double take. An elderly man had brought a dead raccoon into the restaurant and placed it on the table. In video Brooks shot on his cellphone, the animal can be seen as bloody, and there was a trail of blood on the floor.
After a short time, someone picked up the carcass and took it outside, putting it in a trash can. Most patrons, like Brooks, cleared out fast from the McDonald's. He told KGO, "I didn't know if the raccoon was dead or alive. My thing was to get out of the way."
"I'd like to assure the public that McDonald's has addressed the problem, sanitized the restaurant, which is the main thing for us, and McDonald's is safe to eat," said Stephanie Cushing, the city's director of environmental health.
Cushing says the restaurant owner followed procedure. They closed the restaurant for 5 hours Sunday to clean and disinfect the place. The Health Department inspected and approved the restaurant for full operations. Animal Control removed the raccoon from the property.
CNN/KGO
