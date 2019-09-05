  • Man buys 100 generators to help Hurricane Dorian victims in Bahamas

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida farmer really wanted to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, so he bought 100 generators to be shipped to Abaco and Grand Bahama. 

    The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, was seen buying the generators at a Jacksonville Costco. 

    The grand total was nearly $50,000.

    Another Costco customer, Alec Prague, snapped two photos of the anonymous donor and all the generators. 

    Prague said he approached the man to thank him for his generous act. 

    Prague said the man doesn't want any attention and said he would rather people focus on helping those in the hardest hit areas of the Bahamas.
     

     

