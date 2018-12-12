0 Man caught on camera stealing from 'Toys for Tots' donation bin

MOUNT POCONO, Penn. - Police in Pennsylvania are searching for the man caught on camera stealing donations from a Toys for Tots bin at a Poconos hotel. In the video, the man looks calm and collected, sipping coffee while staring directly into the camera. But moments before, he's accused of swiping three toys, then stashing them in a towel.

"If you had money to pay for a hotel room, you can go to the dollar store and get a toy. You don't steal from children. I mean you just broke some kid's heart for Christmas and that's really sad," Anthony Regan, general manager of the hotel, told WBRE.

Every year, the Comfort Inn and Suites hosts a Toys for Tots donation bin in the front lobby. Jay Rake helps collect the toys for the Marine program, which are eventually distributed as Christmas presents for local children in need. "It makes me angry," said Rake. "If they would ask, we would gladly give them the toys. Don't steal them."

Since the incident, hotel management has posted a sign above the bin, asking people to bring their toy donations directly to the front counter. "It's sad that I might have to, because I don't want to break children's hearts," said Regan.

Ada Puhse stayed overnight at the hotel, and said she's sad to hear what happened. "In our hometown, somebody also stole Toys for Tots as well in storage bins, so it just is what it is. It's horrible, but people do that during the holidays."

The hotel says it is checking guest records from this past weekend to find out who the thief was. The general manager says he has not contacted police, but has the video if officers need it.



CNN/WBRE