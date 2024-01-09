Man charged after slamming on the brakes, causing toddler to hit dashboard

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A Fayette County man is facing charges after he slammed on the brakes so hard a toddler sitting in the back seat of the car flew forward and hit the dashboard.

State police said Anthony Arena, 38, of Redstone Township, got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend while driving on Market Street in Brownsville on December 23, 2023 around 2:10 in the afternoon.

Arena intentionally and suddenly applied the brakes, police said.

That caused a 2-year-old girl sitting in the middle of the back seat to fly forward, hitting the dashboard. She suffered bruising, redness and swelling to her face and forehead, police said.

